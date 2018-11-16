Mumbai Food: When burritos are sweet
Bending them into different shapes and sizes, adding colour and flavour, waffles are an old trend back in not one, but several avatars
A Cursory scroll through our Instagram feed, teeming with passe food posts from accounts across the world, will reveal just how experimental terrestrials have become with waffles. Bending them into different shapes and sizes, adding colour and flavour, waffles are an old trend back in not one, but several avatars.
It is obvious then that Mumbai, which is fast replacing Delhi as the food capital of the country, will not lag behind, and towing the global trend, an ice-cream parlour unveiled a quirky waffle with a Mexican (if we can call it that) twist.
Ying yang waffrito
And hence we have what they are now calling a waffrito, a mutant waffle rolled up into a burrito.
"It took a good amount of planning on how to fold the waffle and what combination of fillings would go into the waffrito. We have launched two new flavours and kids, as well as adults, are going nuts over this sumptuous dessert," says Monil Shah, co-owner at IceKraft, about how they managed to pull off the zany dish.
Time: 12 pm to 12 am
At: IceKraft (all outlets).
Call: 9136075050 (Oshiwara).
