Mumbai: Free food if you don't get a bill through Central Railway's 'No Bill, No Payment' drive

Through the special drive, the Central Railway aims to promote the use of digital payments for the purchase of food items and use of catering services

Central Railway officials conducting the "No Bill, No Payment" drive across all it's stations

Launching a special drive, the Central Railway has initiated digital payment of catering services across all stations of Mumbai division. Due to this initiative, passengers of Central Railway can now use Net banking, debit cards, credit cards and online payment wallets like PayTM, Google Pay, Phone Pay, BHIM, etc to pay for the purchase of food items and use of catering services.

In order to promote the use of digital payments for catering services among its passengers, the Central Railway started a special "No Bill, No Payment" drive which was conducted from July 2 to July 11, 2019to 11th July 2019. As a part of this drive, it was ensured that e-bills were issued to passengers on every purchase from railway catering units.



A poster put up on a stall clearly reads, "No Bill, No Payment" at one of the Central Railway station

Central Railway's Mumbai division which has the distinction of being the pioneering division on Indian Railways, has initiated the installation of electronic billing machines at all catering stalls on stations. Incidentally, it also has the credit of being the first division of the Indian Railways to install the electronic system of payments or digital payments.

Stickers and posters displaying "Food Free without Bill" and "Don't Pay if Bill is not issued" in English, Hindi, and Marathi have been put up on all stalls and at various places across the Central Railway stations. Besides these, regular announcements were also made at various railway stations to create public awareness regarding the use of digital payments for the purchase of food items and the use of catering services.

A Central Railway spokesperson said that inspections are regularly being conducted by officers and Inspectors at various stalls. Regular interaction with passengers is also being done in order to check whether bills have been issued for catering services or no. The officers and Inspectors are also taking strict action against the offenders.

