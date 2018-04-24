Mumbai: Gas cylinder explodes in Dahisar, four seriously injured

The incident occurred around 9:30 am in Rawalpada area of the suburb

Representational Image

A cooking gas cylinder exploded on Tuesday inside a room in a chawl in suburban Dahisar. A Civic official said that the mishap left four persons seriously injured.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am in Rawalpada area of the suburb, said the official from Disaster Management unit of the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). It is not yet known whether the injured, who all were present in the room at the time of the mishap, are family members.

The official said fire brigade department was alerted immediately after the explosion by residents of the chawl. The four victims were rushed to Shatabdi hospital by fire personnel.

All of them have suffered 50 percent to 90 percent burns, he said. They are identified as Minakshi Ravan (40), Prachi Ravan (15), Chirag Ravan (13), and Subhash Patkar (48).

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

