Mumbai food: Get a chance to sample some sweet and savoury pork dishes at this pop-up

You have the chance to call home sweet and savoury pork dishes, just for three days



Pork massaman curry

For Subhasree Basu, chef and owner of Hungry Cat Kitchen, pork is a staple of her delivery-only menu. "Most of our sales come from the pork dishes. Though there aren't too many pork lovers, there's a loyalty factor. When people like a pork dish, they recommend it to other people," says Basu, who runs the Mahim kitchen with Perzen Patel of The Bawi Bride.



Ginger mirin pork



Coorg pandi pulao

And with steady orders from pork loyalists, Basu (she was also part of the Horkus Porkus pop-up) curated the first edition of Pork Prashansa Weekend, a three-day-only menu dedicated to the meat, back in September last year. The second edition in March saw the use of lap cheong, a Cantonese pork sausage cured with sweet aromatics and Chinese wine, and gyulai kolbasz, a smoky Hungarian pork sausage.



Pork pierogi

"I saw a vacant spot for pork on Mumbai menus. What was on offer was either sweetish Chinese preparations or the spicy Goan and East Indian variety - there was a huge gap," says the chef. With the success of two editions, Basu now has ready an all-new menu for the third version. The dishes are varied and the result of a lot of trial and error.

Subhasree Basu

With most of her clients being diehard pork lovers who demand new dishes from across the globe, such pop-up menus help serve the fan base. "We do something different each time. For example, the conventional massaman curry is not made with pork, so we thought why not? Our dessert is a very risky one; in fact, I tested it on foodies before adding it to the menu. Chances are only hardcore bacon and pork lovers will like this. A few years back, I saw a Nigella Lawson recipe on her show for a caramel sauce and croissant pudding; it looked nice. So we thought of doing it with bacon toffee sauce. All the dishes are the result of new trials every day," Basu signs off.

On: June 8, 9 and 10

Call: 9820928658 (or WhatsApp)