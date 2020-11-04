Mumbai: Get back to your real jobs, BMC tells engineering staff

At a time when the fear of a second COVID-19 wave hitting the city lingers, especially with Diwali round the corner, the BMC has issued a circular asking its engineering staff to go back to routine work. However, the decision came in the light of regular civil work getting badly affected owing to the non-availability of staff and resulting in the delay of ongoing and new projects.

The circular states that the engineering staff, who were roped in for COVID-19 duty should be relieved of those duties and they should go back to regular non-COVID work on or before November 9. Further, the circular also mentions that if the ward officials need additional manpower for handling the pandemic, then temporary private staff should be hired.

With the monsoon being over in the city, the BMC is now gearing up for routine and repair work along with construction of new roads and storm water drains among others. Following the outbreak of the pandemic, the engineering staff had been put on COVID duty.

Also Read: Mumbai: BEST workers demand Diwali bonus at par with BMC employees

"If assistant commissioners and zonal DMCs are in need of staff for COVID duty then they should make alternate arrangements by appointing temporary workers in consultation with the DMC (general administration). In no case the central agency engineering and administrative staff will be retained beyond November 9. These directions should be followed by all the assistant commissioners as approved by MC without any deviation," stated the circular.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news