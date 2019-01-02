Railway cops help deliver woman's new year twins at Palghar station

national

Chhaya Chavra, who is from Safale, with her twins

A 20-year-old woman got help from the unlikeliest source for the birth of her twins at Palghar station on Tuesday morning. The woman, Chhaya Ankush Chavra, a resident of Deul Pada in Safale, was heading towards Palghar to get herself admitted to a hospital there for the birth. But the babies were in a hurry to be born and arrived at the station itself with the help of the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Palghar GRP Senior Inspector Uttam Sonavane said, "Around 9.23 am, a passenger informed us that a woman had delivered inside the train and that she was still in pain. Our women constables and other staff immediately brought her out on a stretcher and took her to the waiting room where she delivered another baby." GRP woman constables Deepali Khot, Laxmi Bandgar and Rupali Rahinj helped with the delivery, while constable Nitin Shinde helped bring her to the waiting room, Sonavane said.

Chavra was on the train with her husband and mother-in-law. "We were about to take her and the first baby to the hospital but when she reached the waiting room she delivered a boy, but this time under the supervision of doctors," Sonavane added.

Both the babies and the mother were taken to the nearest hospital where doctors examined all of them and declared them healthy. Ankush Chavra said, "I am really grateful to the GRP officials who helped us. Because of them my children and wife are safe. This is a new year gift to me from GRP."

