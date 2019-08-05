Mumbai: Heavy rain to continue today, holiday for schools, colleges

mumbai-rains

As the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for another 24 hours, Code Red warning for Thane, Palghar and Raigad continues

Due to the strengthening of monsoon currents, there is a likelihood of a low pressure area over the sea on Monday, the IMD has predicted. Pic/ Bipin Kokate

Putting to rest the confusion over whether schools and colleges will operate on Monday, the state government has declared a holiday for all students in the city, suburbs and surrounding areas.

The decision was announced by Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) late Sunday evening, following a heavy rainfall warning issued by IMD Mumbai.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday recorded rainfall of 19.5 mm and 9.2 mm at its Santacruz and Colaba stations respectively as against Saturday's 81 mm and 37.6 mm correspondingly. However, rain is expected to continue for another 24 to 48 hours as the monsoon currents continue to strengthen, creating a low-pressure belt over the sea.

The heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai (Code Red) on Sunday was reduced to Code Orange later in the day, suggesting heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in the city. For the adjoining districts — Palghar, Thane and Raigad — the warning continues to remain Code Red for Monday, suggesting extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

According to information provided by IMD, Mumbai, "Due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and the likelihood of a low pressure area over North East Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in the next 48 hours along with other indicators, the rainfall intensity is very likely to continue for the next 24 hours and will decrease thereafter over the Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra in the next two days."

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 28 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Strong winds with a speed ranging from 45 kmph to 65 kmph are likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra-Goa coast during the next two days.

Rainfall on August 4:

Colaba (IMD) — 7.20 mm

Worli — 8.40 mm

Dadar — 2.60 mm

Bandra West — 0.00 mm

Goregaon — 8.60 mm

Santacruz — 17.20 mm

Andheri East — 30.80 mm

Malad West — 25.60 mm

Borivli East — 26.00 mm

Chembur — 47.20 mm

Ghatkopar — 11.40 mm

Powai — 36.80 mm

Jogeshwari Link Road — 34.40 mm

Mulund East — 34.40 mm

Panvel — 47.80 mm

Tweet talk

Maharashtra DGIPR

@MahaDGIPR:

Following heavy to very heavy rainfall warning by the IMD for Monday, holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Mumbai City, suburbs, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

