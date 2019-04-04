Mumbai: Illegal stall holds up work on vital bridge in Vikhroli

national

Angry locals and church authorities threaten to file a court case as absence of bridge is badly affecting daily life in Vikhroli

Pillars have come up on either side of the railway tracks for a new bridge

Since 2011, after a level-crossing gate was shut down, Vikhroli residents have been eagerly awaiting a bridge to bring back the much-needed east-west connectivity. While pillars have come up on either side of the railway tracks for a new bridge, work on it has come to a standstill, all because a zhunka-bhakar stall stands in the way. Locals and church authorities have now threatened to file a PIL as the absence of a bridge is causing inconvenience to school students and residents.

BMC has taken note of the stall a year after locals pointed out how it was posing a problem to the bridge. The bridge, being built at a cost of Rs 6 crore, was expected to improve the traffic situation and offer better east-west connectivity. Currently, Vikhroli residents have to take a detour to Ghatkopar of Kanjurmarg to travel either way.



Bridge engineers are waiting for the local ward office to remove this zhunka-bhakar stall

Clear the land

Investigations by local residents have found that an illegal zhunka-bhakar stall has been adamant to move, holding up the entire project. Officials from BMC's bridges engineering department have now told residents that the local ward office needs to initiate action and clear the land for work on the bridge to begin again. But owners of the decade-old stall have allegedly refused to move because they have political support.

Meanwhile, railway officials said they have been fully co-operating with BMC teams, but there are some land acquisition issues and inter-departmental wrangles that are holding up the project. Sanjay Kumar Pandav, executive engineer (bridges), eastern suburbs confirmed the issue and said, "The assistant municipal commissioner of the N Ward has to clear the site." The N Ward office did not respond to calls or messages. When mid-day visited the site, a boy at the illegal shop refused to speak on the issue.

A manhole near the stall has been barricaded after an eight-year-old child fell into it on Monday

'Act fast, complete work'

Locals say the area has become a complete mess. "The entire road is dug up and has become a traffic mess, putting the lives of thousands of school students at risk. The BMC must act fact and complete the work," said Mario Rodrigues, chairperson of Vikhroli unit of the Bombay Catholic Sabha. Rodrigues has written to the BMC's bridge department about the issue.

Another resident Josephine Fernandes said since the past two months, it has become very inconvenient to walk on the stretch as the work on the bridge has come to a standstill. "We do not know why the stall is not being moved. All we know is that the area has become risky for school students and senior citizens. The authorities need to wake up before a major accident happens here," she said.

Rashmi Mishra, who commutes through the area daily said the situation has become worse in the past few days with hawkers gathering there, "Hawkers and auto rickshaws block access to the station. Also, due to the digging, surface of the road has become uneven, leading to problems during rush hour."

Height of negligence

On Monday, the complications created by incomplete work led to a school boy falling into a manhole right near the illegal stall. Though the eight year-old was promptly rescued by locals, they are now telling authorities to expedite the work as soon as possible. The manhole has been barricaded for now. Robert D'Souza, another resident, said, "This is the height of negligence by BMC. They should act fast before more such incidents occur."

The level crossing nightmare

The level crossing at Vikhroli, shut in 2011, had heavy traffic movement and was a nightmare for smooth railway operations. It was also risky as a large number of commuters would cross it en masse, ignoring speeding trains. Following several deaths, Central Railway initially decided to build a foot overbridge and shut down the crossing. Accordingly, in an overnight operation, the level crossing at Vikhroli was finally shut on the night of September 17, 2011. The priests and parishoners of St Joseph's Church and functionaries of the Bombay Catholic Sabha had played a significant role in getting the level crossing closed and pushing for a new bridge.

