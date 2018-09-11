Mumbai: Indian Navy sailors save man from drowning at Marine Drive

crime

On seeing a man drowning in the sea, the three sailors of the Indian Navy jumped into the waters and pulled him out

The three young sailors of the Indian Navy

A man who was drowning at the popular Marine Drive was saved by three young sailors of the Indian Navy on the night of September 9, 2018. The young Navy sailors noticed people gathered at a spot near the Marine Drive on Sunday. On seeing a man drowning in the sea, the sailors immediately jumped into the waters and pulled him out, a Navy release said on Tuesday.

Here's how the spokesperson of the Indian Navy shared the news with netizens and lauded the brave efforts of the three young sailors. They tweeted:

3 young sailors of #IndianNavy Akash (Ship's Diver), Dhananjay Seaman( good swimmer) & Vishwakarma (Marine Commando) rescue a man who had fallen into sea off Marine Drive on the night of 09 Sept. Their selfless & prompt act of bravery is in keeping with the finest traditions IN pic.twitter.com/Q854vJe3mW — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 11, 2018

The three young sailors of the Indian Navy were identified as Akash (Ship's Diver), Dhananjay Seaman( good swimmer) & Vishwakarma (Marine Commando). The sailors rescued the man who had fallen into the sea off Marine Drive on the night of September 9. Their selfless and prompt action not only saved a life but their efforts were lauded by many.

The man was administered with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately and after he regained consciousness, the sailors handed him over to the local police, the release added.

In a similar incident that took place on September 1, a woman named Deepika Parmar was sitting on the rocks near the Bandstand in Bandra when she was pulled into the sea by the waves. Four marshals of the H westy ward in Bandra, two of them jumped into the water to save her. With the help of a floating material, they managed to reach her and save her life. Read more

