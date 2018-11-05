Mumbai: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding invite is a treasure to behold

famous-personalities

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter weds Ajay and Swati Piramal's son on December 12 in Mumbai. The pre-wedding celebrations will be held in Rajasthan

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding invitation is out! The invite is not a card but a pink and gold box with the bride and bridegroom's initials embossed on it.

Inside the box are four little golden treasure chests, one of which, has the picture of a deity. The announcement of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding date was announced by Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani on October 30. 2018. The pre-wedding celebrations is slated to be held in Rajasthan.





"We are delighted to share that the marriage of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will take place in the residence of Shri Mukesh Ambani and Smt. Nita Ambani in Mumbai with family members and close friends on December 12, 2018. The ceremonies will be performed in accordance with Indian traditions, customs, and culture," read a statement issued by the Ambanis.



Mukesh Ambani, with wife Nita and daughter Isha

Isha and Anand got engaged in May and the pre-wedding ritual, God Dhana, was organised at the Ambani residence- Antilla. During the month of September, the Ambani family hosted a three-day extravaganza in the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, among others.

Here's the first look of Isha and Anand's wedding invite:

Anand, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, is the founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India. Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and both their families share a strong bond of friendship for over four decades. Anand proposed to Isha Ambani at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. The couple celebrated the occasion with a lunch and were joined by their parents – Nita, Mukesh, Swati and Ajay, Isha’s grandparents, Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal, Isha’s twin brother Akash, younger brother Anant, Anand’s sister Nandini, Peter, Anya, Dev and other family members.



