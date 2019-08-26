Mumbai: Lawyer saves youth fallen on railway tracks

national

Mehta rushed him to Bhabha Hospital from where he later took him to KEM Hospital

Sanjay Kumar

Sanjay Kumar, 19, who is currently undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital for the injuries he suffered in an accident on Friday, owes his life to high court advocate Mayur Mehta, who was like a godsend when he was lying on the tracks between Khar and Bandra railway stations, bleeding profusely. Mehta rushed him to Bhabha Hospital from where he later took him to KEM Hospital.

Speaking to mid-day, Mehta said, "I was standing on the FOB between Khar and Bandra stations when I saw Kumar falling from a running train. Some commuters shifted him to the side of the tracks but no one took him to hospital. He was profusely bleeding from his head, so I rushed him to Bhabha Hospital."

"As the CT scan department at Bhabha doesn't work at night, a doctor suggested that I take him to KEM Hospital. Despite calling 108 for an ambulance, no vehicle arrived even an hour later. So, I withdrew R5,000 from an ATM and booked a private ambulance to take him to KEM," Mehta added.

Mayur Mehta

Mehta said the incident occurred around 9.10 pm but they reached KEM around 11.30 pm, and till then Kumar had not received any treatment. "When I reached KEM, the cops started questioning me about who I was and whether I was related to Kumar, without anyone offering to help him. I eventually managed to get a CT scan and X-Ray done. His condition is now stable," Mehta said.

Kumar's friend, Pawan Kumar, told mid-day, "Sanjay and I were on our way back to Nalasopara and I had fallen asleep in the train. When I woke up on hearing a lot of commotion I realised Sanjay had fallen from the train. When I went back to Bandra station looking for him I got to know that he had been taken to Bhabha Hospital. Mehta was at the hospital when I reached. I'm glad that such people still exist. Sanjay is alive only because of him."

