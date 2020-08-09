Mumbai: Leopard spotted near MIDC in Andheri East; rescue operation underway

A leopard was spotted near MIDC in Andheri East on Saturday night following which the Sanjay Gandhi National Park rescue team reached the spot amd search operation is underway to locate the big cat.

According to reports, the leopard was spotted on Saturday night near the premises of a non-operational property. The watchman saw the leopard as it climbed the wall of the premises, as per reports.



Rescue team at the spot

On Sunday morning, the Forest Department was informed about the incident following which Sanjay Gandhi National Park Veterinary Officer Shailesh Pethe, Range Forest Officer Barabde along with the rescue team reached the spot.



Pugmarks of the leopard on the wall



Leopard rescue operation begins (Picture courtesy/Ranjeet Jadhav)

Meanwhile a fortnight ago, four leopards were captured in Nashik and brought to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai. These leopards were captured after incidents of human-animal conflict were reported Nashik in which four people lost their lives and few others were injured. Read full story

A look at few more pictures of the rescue operation, that's is currently in progress:



A cage being placed by officials (Picture courtesy/Ranjeet Jadhav)

On Sunday the forest department installed trap cages in the non-functional factory in MIDC, Andheri East, where the leopard was sighted.





As a precautionary measure, entry inside the area is now restricted.

