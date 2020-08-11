Mumbai local trains, regular passenger trains to remain suspended

The Indian Railways on Tuesday issued an official notification stating that all trains, including Mumbai local trains for general public and regular passenger trains will continue to remain suspended till further notice. No new dates have been issued as of today, the notice stated. However, the local train services in Mumbai that are running for essentail service workers will continue to remain operational.

ALERT! #Mumbai local trains to remain suspended for general public. Limited trains as existing will continue. Status quo. Official link here: https://t.co/WhQtkfuGkX @mid_day pic.twitter.com/WrJOzd3g4R — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) August 11, 2020

"This is to bring to the notice of all concerned that as decided and informed earlier on as well, regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended till further notice. It may be noted that 230 special trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate. Local trains in Mumbai, which are presently being run on a limited basis only on the requisition of state government, will also continue to run," a note from the Press Information Bureau stated.

The notification further added that the occupancy of special trains that are being run is being monitored on a regular basis and any additional special trains would be allowed to run based on the requirement. However, all other regular trains and suburban trains running before lockdown will remain suspended for the time being.

Due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the local train services were shut on March 23. However, the services were resumed from June 15 on the Mumbai suburban section strictly for essentials workers. Following the resumption, the number of trains were gradually increased for the convenience of commuters to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing.

