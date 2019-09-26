Mumbai: Man commits suicide by jumping off 6th floor of a building in Dadar

A 23-year-old peon working in the administration building of Sewerage operating Station at Dadar committed suicide by jumping off from 6th floor of the building on Thursday morning. The victim, identified as Sumit Dinkar Kurle is resident of Dombivli. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. The Dadar police are investigating the reason for suicide.

The suicide happened on Thursday morning at around 10.20 am when the pedestrians across the Senapati Bapat Marg, noticed a man standing on the 6th floor of a building of Sewerage Operation Station. Before officials could react, he jumped from the terrace. Kurle was shifted to KEM Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Diwakar Shelke, Senior Inspector of Dadar Police station said, "We have filed Accidental Death Report (ADR) but are yet to find out reasons behind the suicide."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates