Mumbai: Man, woman found hanging from tree in Palghar

The Vangaon police from Palghar district found the bodies of a man and woman who were in a relationship, hanging from a tree in the jungle on Thursday morning. As the area is under the jurisdiction of the Boisar police, the Vangaon police informed them. The Boisar police conducted a panchanama and sent the bodies for autopsy to the local government hospital.

The man and woman were identified as Jitesh Kashinath Dhevre, 29, and Amrapali Prakash Gavai, 19. According to police sources, Dhevre and Gavai belonged to Boisar, and while Dhevre stayed at Hanuman Nagar, Gavai stayed at Ganesh Nagar. Investigation revealed that they worked in the same company in Boisar MIDC. Police sources revealed that they had fallen in love and wanted to live together, but were both married.

Hemant Katkar, Palghar District police PRO said, "The bodies were found at around 8 am. They were identified late in the afternoon. They were missing from June 25 and their family members were looking for them, but no missing complaint was made. No suicide note was found, but an ADR was registered and the investigation is on."

