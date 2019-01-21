Mumbai Marathon: It's a Dream Run come true for 15 tribal women from Gujarat

other-sports

Tribal women from Gujarat NGO, Shrimad Rajachandra Love and Care during yesterdayÃƒÂ¢Ã‚Â€Ã‚Â™s Dream Run. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Had it not been for Shrimad Rajachandra Love and Care (SRLC), an NGO in Dharampur (Gujarat), 15 tribal women would have been spending their Sunday rolling khakharas, making agarbattis or preparing soap at Dharampur.

Instead, they were in Mumbai for the first time to participate in the Dream Run (6km stretch from CST to Metro Cinema) to promote women empowerment and skill development.

"Coming to Mumbai and running here for a cause was a different experience for all of us. On Saturday, we visited Mahalaxmi temple, Swaminarayan mandir (Dadar) and did some shopping too. If we get a chance, we will run here next year too," said Ambeshwari Raut, who works in SRLC's stitching section.

"We walk more than five kilometres daily, so we are habituated to tackling distances or facing difficulties. We have come here with the intention of spreading the message that women can overcome any situation," Raut, 35, added.

