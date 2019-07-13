Mumbai: Minor fire in children's section of hospital in Parel doused

national

The fire was extinguished immediately and there was no report of casualties or damage

A minor fire broke out Saturday afternoon in the children's section of Wadia Hospital in Parel

in central Mumbai, an official said. It was extinguished immediately and there was no report of casualties or damage, the Fire Brigade official added.

"We got a call about the fire at 2:34 pm. It was on the ground floor of the hospital building. It seems to have started due to a short circuit," he informed.

In a similar incident of Mumbai fire, a building in Bhandup was ablaze on July 3. The fire apparently was caught at Anand Industry, which is located in Bhandup. The fire was confined to the third floor of the building. According to preliminary information, a garment workshop apparently caught fire.

In yet another incident of Mumbai fire, four people were injured on Sunday after a fire broke out in a house in New Shivaji Nagar. The fire was caused due to a gas leak. The injured were admitted to hospital. Fire tenders also went on the sight to douse the fire.

