Mumbai model arrested in connection with Andheri call centre scam

The arrested accused identified as Arti Saxena was absconding since September last year; Saxena is a small-time model

Arti Saxena. Pic courtesy/ Suraj Ojha

The Mumbai crime branch's Unit-IX on Tuesday arrested a model and wanted accused in the Andheri Call Centre case. The arrested accused identified as Arti Saxena was absconding since September last year. According to Aasha Korke, inspector of crime branch, "We raided the call centre last year in September and made three arrests. She was absconding and was in the wanted list since the time."

Earlier police had arrested David George Alfonso (22), the owner of the call center, Sandip Dhanushdhari Yadav (28), the information technology professional and Bipin Shahu, who allegedly provided the company with contact details of American citizens and toll free numbers (for call center) to new aspirants who wanted to start their own company to earn quick money.

According to Korke, they would contact American Nationals by using Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) calls or through Emails and informed them that their computer has been detected with malware. They would then offer them a software to eliminate the virus from their computers. Once the Americans started responding to their schemes, they would then ask them to buy a gift card through an online portal by sharing a certain gift card number with them. Once the executive procured the 16 digit card number, it would be shared with an Indian agent who then converted the American currency into Indian rupees.

According to the police, Alfonso had contacted Shahu before starting his own call centre. Shahu gave him all the call records of American citizens and toll-free numbers which helped Alfonso start the call centre in March 2018. Saxena is a small-time model and a partner of Alfonso.

"This week, the Mumbai High Court rejected Saxena's anticipatory bail application as she surrendered herself at Killa court and we immediately took her custody for further investigation," said an officer.

