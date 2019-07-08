Search

Mumbai monsoon: Rains to intensify throughout the day predicts private weather forecast

Published: Jul 08, 2019, 12:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Areas in the city including JVLR, SV Road, Western Express Highway and many other parts remain waterlogged making normal life extremely difficult on a Monday morning

Mumbai rains have intensified since the morning hours wherein heavy showers have been lashing the city. Since 8:00 AM, the city has been witnessing heavy rains and waterlogging in many areas. The city is likely to see intermittent showers through the day which will vary in intensity from being heavy to moderate showers.

There is likely to be some break in between but even then, rains will continue in many parts of the city today. While rainfall of around 50-60 mm is highly likely expected, predicted private weather forecast Skymet.

The Mumbai showers have affected movements at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport. "Runway operations at the Mumbai airport remained suspended for nearly 20 minutes on Monday morning due to heavy rains," the official from the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said. The services were stopped at 9.12 am and later resumed at 9.31 am.

Areas in the city including JVLR, SV Road, Western Express Highway and many other parts remain waterlogged making normal life extremely difficult on a Monday morning. Commuters remain stranded due to water logging in many parts, making it almost impossible for them to go to work. Mumbai Rains will continue today with expected breaks in between as has been said before as well. Since many areas are waterlogged, plan your travel accordingly.

MUMBAI WEATHER

