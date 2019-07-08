Mumbai monsoon: Rains to intensify throughout the day predicts private weather forecast

mumbai-rains

Areas in the city including JVLR, SV Road, Western Express Highway and many other parts remain waterlogged making normal life extremely difficult on a Monday morning

Representational image

Mumbai rains have intensified since the morning hours wherein heavy showers have been lashing the city. Since 8:00 AM, the city has been witnessing heavy rains and waterlogging in many areas. The city is likely to see intermittent showers through the day which will vary in intensity from being heavy to moderate showers.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Flights services delayed at Mumbai airport due to low visibility

Nowcast for #MumbaiRains: Few spells of moderate rain with one or two heavy spells will continue over #Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, #Palghar, #Raigad and #Thane during next 1-2 hours — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 8, 2019

There is likely to be some break in between but even then, rains will continue in many parts of the city today. While rainfall of around 50-60 mm is highly likely expected, predicted private weather forecast Skymet.

#MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates: #SantaCruz in #Mumbai has recorded 108 mm in 3 hours between 8:30 am and 11:30 am, expect more rains during the day. #MumbaiRainshttps://t.co/y5mIKYUGXo — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 8, 2019

The Mumbai showers have affected movements at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport. "Runway operations at the Mumbai airport remained suspended for nearly 20 minutes on Monday morning due to heavy rains," the official from the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said. The services were stopped at 9.12 am and later resumed at 9.31 am.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Local trains function without disruption

Areas in the city including JVLR, SV Road, Western Express Highway and many other parts remain waterlogged making normal life extremely difficult on a Monday morning. Commuters remain stranded due to water logging in many parts, making it almost impossible for them to go to work. Mumbai Rains will continue today with expected breaks in between as has been said before as well. Since many areas are waterlogged, plan your travel accordingly.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Bandra, Andheri and other parts of city start to flood

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates