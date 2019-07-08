Mumbai rains: Local trains function without disruption

mumbai-rains

Forecasts suggest the city will receive intermittent to heavy rain over the next 48 hours

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Monday affecting the air and railway transport systems of the city. Heavy rains caused poor visibility and delay in flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Monday morning. As of 10 am, Western Railway also tweeted that all four of its lines were running without disruption.

#WRUpdates, 8.30 hrs, 08.07.19. Heavy rains at various locations on Mumbai suburban. WR locals are running normal. No disruption or water logging anywhere. @drmbct @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 8, 2019

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai the city received nearly 90 millimetres of rain over a 24-hour period ending 8.30 am this morning. Forecasts suggest the city will receive intermittent to heavy rain over the next 48 hours. The central railway also took to social media to update the commuters about the railway schedule.

Heavy rains on Mumbai suburban areas. CR foot soldiers everywhere to ensure your journey is uninterrupted pic.twitter.com/dC431LsmF5 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 8, 2019

Heavy rains at various locations on Mumbai suburban. Central Railway locals are running normal on main line, harbour line, transharbour line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur). No disruption anywhere.

Update at 1000 hrs @drmmumbaicr — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 8, 2019

Mumbai received moderate rainfall between Saturday and Sunday while the suburbs received the bulk of it. The India Meteorological Department has forecast a cloudy sky with intermittent rain for Monday and Tuesday. However, the private weather forecast Skymet has predicted an intense downpour in the city on Monday. The incessant rains in Mumbai led to waterlogging in few areas including the Jogeshwari – Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), flight services at Mumbai airport got crippled due to poor visibility. According to TV reports, train services on Central Railway got disrupted, and office-goers were stuck in traffic jams across the city.

