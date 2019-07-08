Mumbai rains: Bandra, Andheri and other parts of city start to flood

mumbai-rains

Mumbai rains have gotten intense since the morning hours wherein heavy showers have been lashed the city

Pic courtesy/Anurag Kamble

Heavy rains lashed many parts of the city on Monday affecting the air and railway transport systems of the city. The incessant rains in Mumbai led to waterlogging in few areas including the Jogeshwari – Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), flight services at Mumbai airport got crippled due to poor visibility. Also, areas in Marol/ Andheri East started flooding due to the heavy rains. The lane opposite Lokmanya Tilak Terminus is completely waterlogged. Water-logging was also witnessed in Bandra and Khar at SV and Link road causing a serious traffic jam for the commuters.

Nowcast for #MumbaiRains: Few spells of moderate rain with one or two heavy spells will continue over #Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, #Palghar, #Raigad and #Thane during next 1-2 hours — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 8, 2019

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Heavy showers predicted; JVLR flooded, flight services disrupted

Operations at the Mumbai airport were suspended briefly on Monday morning due to heavy rains, which also forced the aerodrome operator to divert some flights to the nearby airports, an official said. However, no flights were cancelled. "Runway operations at the Mumbai airport remained suspended for nearly 20 minutes on Monday morning due to heavy rains," the official from the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said.

Nowcast for #MumbaiRains: Few spells of moderate rain with one or two heavy spells will continue over #Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, #Palghar, #Raigad and #Thane during next 1-2 hours — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 8, 2019

Water-logging was also witnessed in Bandra and Khar at SV and Link road causing a serious traffic jam for the commuters.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Flights services delayed at Mumbai airport due to low visibility

Waterlogging was also seen in at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. The city is likely to see intermittent showers through the day which will vary in intensity from being heavy to moderate showers. There is likely to be some break in between but even then, rains will continue in many parts of the city today. While rainfall of around 50-60 mm is highly likely expected, predicted private weather forecast.

Areas in the city including JVLR, SV Road, Western Express Highway and many other parts remain waterlogged making normal life extremely difficult on a Monday morning. Commuters remain stranded due to water logging in many parts, making it almost impossible for them to go to work. Mumbai Rains will continue today with expected breaks in between.

There was major traffic on the Thane-Belapur road from Ghansoli Station right up to Mindspace Airoli station. Citizens were requested to use the internal MIDC road for travelling.

Details of rainfall in various parts of the city:

CITY

1. Dharavi fire 67.0 mm

2. Dadar swm 65.0 mm

3. FN ward 64.5 mm

WESTERN

1. Marol fire 121.0 mm

2. KE ward 103.0 mm

3. Vile Parle fire 100.0 mm

EASTERN

1. Kurla fire 120 mm

2. Vikhroli fire 114.0 mm

3. MW ward 70 mm

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Local trains function without disruption

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates