Mumbai: Nine people injured in a bus accident in Vikroli

A private minibus rammed into a BEST bus in Vikhroli after the driver lost control of the vehicle thus injuring nine passangers

Nine employees of a private firm were injured after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a BEST bus at Gandhi Nagar junction in Vikhroli. The incident occurred at around 8:45 am, when the bus driver, identified as Riazuddin Shaikh, lost control while getting off the flyover and rammed into a BEST bus.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the bonnet of the minibus was crushed. The accident occurred just a few meters away from SGS private limited where these employees worked. An official from Ghatkopar traffic police said, “The right leg of the driver got stuck under the steering wheeling. We had to call for a JCB to pull the two buses apart after which the driver was rescued.”

The private minibus was hired by the company who would pick up employees and drop them to their office in Vikhroli. All the nine injured employees were rushed to the nearby Hiranandani Hospital where five of the employees sustained fractures. The driver of the bus also sustained a fracture on his right leg along with other injuries, but his condition is said to be stable.

According to police from Park Site police station, passengers in the BEST bus escaped with minor bruises. The case is being investigated by sub-inspector Sanjay Nikam who has registered a case under section 279, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 184 of Motor Vehicle (MV) act.

