Mumbai: NM College hikes fee for MCom part 2 by 100 per cent

Students pursuing MCom at N M College got a rude shock after the administration declared a 100 per cent increase in their fee structure for the second year. The college management justified the increase stating that the fees had stayed the same for the last 12 years and that in value terms it was not really a huge amount.

For first-year MCom, students paid a fee of Rs 13,000, but now they will have to pay Rs 25,000 for the second-year. Students received an email from the college administration on July 29 informing them about new fee structure adding that it had to be paid by August 4.

Students have written to the administration demanding a review of the situation as this fee increase amid the pandemic is difficult for many.

"The college is now autonomous and the administration has decided to make all these changes amid the pandemic. We were expecting an increase in fees but not to this extent. We thought it would be around R15,000-17,000," shared one student.

Another student said, "There are a total of 121 students in our batch. We have approached the management to look into our concerns, but there is no response yet. At this time, nobody can look for another college."

When contacted, principal Dr Parag Ajgaonakar said, "The fee structure has not been increased since 2008. There is a major deficit that the administration is facing especially now when we have revamped the curriculum and other aspects after autonomy. The college also offers good infrastructure even during the pandemic. For effective online learning, the administration has made the required expenses. All our teachers are well-qualified and are paid salaries as per the seventh pay commission. It was becoming difficult to sustain."

He continued, "It is important to note that in value terms the fee is not so huge as the basic was so low. This is an unaided course and administration has to bear the entire expense."

