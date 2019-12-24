Mumbai: Ola driver falls asleep at the wheel, passenger completes trip

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A Thane resident recently faced every passenger's worst nightmare, when the driver of the cab he had hired kept dozing off and almost crashing into other passing vehicles. So terrified was the passenger that he decided to take the wheel and drove himself home. After he had moved the driver to the passenger seat, he immediately fell asleep and snored all the way.



Prashant Rao took pictures of the driver sleeping next to him in the cab

The incident also speaks for the harsh work timings and conditions cab drivers might be asked to work in. Narrating the incident, businessman Prashant Rao said, "On December 15 around 12.30 am, I booked an Ola cab from Flag hotel, Lokhandwala (Andheri) to Thane. The driver passed the pick-up point. I called him and he told me that I must have missed him and asked me to come a bit ahead. When I walked ahead around 500 metres, I saw he was sleeping. I asked him if he was okay. He said yes and started the journey."

Passenger drove till Thane

But Rao was shocked to see the driver, Rashid Ahmed Sayyed, continue to doze. Rao, who called up the Ola helpline number and complained about the incident later, said, "After about 1 km, I was shocked as he must have missed hitting another car twice or thrice. Then, on a bridge he again fell asleep so I asked him to stop."



The cab that Rao drove

Rao could not figure out whether the driver was falling asleep because he was tired or under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Rao then tried to hire another cab but could not connect.

"So I told him I would drive. He readily agreed. I ended up driving the car to Thane and throughout he was sleeping next to the driver's seat. Till Thane, he was totally out. After reaching Thane, I shook him awake, advising him not to take any ride till morning. I shudder to think what would have happened if there was a lady passenger on this ride," he added.

No response from Ola cabs

There was no response from the Ola team even after sending a detailed narrative of the incident. But sources said the driver has been temporarily suspended till further investigation.

Dec 15

Day the incident took place

12.30am

Time when Rao had booked the Ola cab

