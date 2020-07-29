Mumbai: After large number of power bill complaints, only 30 turn up at Adani's help desk at Andheri East

Although a large number of people complained about power bills, only a little over 30 turned up at the Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited's (AEML) help desk on Monday.

After a Congress worker from Andheri approached AEML officials with consumers' complaints last week, a help desk was set up at Pump House in Andheri East.

Congress worker Manish Mishra said, "During the meeting with AEML, it was decided to set up camps to clear people's doubts. But, the turnout was not as good as expected. Citizens who felt that they should use this opportunity came to get their issues sorted. We did our job by organising camps at people's doorstep. Now it is up to the citizens if they want to come there or go to the AEML office."

Abdul Salim Shaikh, a consumer who had visited the help desk, said, "When I got the electricity bill, like many other consumers, I too thought that the amount is higher. But at the camp, the AEML officials explained the billing process and method. My doubts were cleared and I was convinced that my bill is correct."

Rajesh Nerurkar, Assistant Vice-President, AEML said, "Over 30 consumers approached us during the one-day camp and complained about high bills. Our officials gave detailed explanations regarding the bills and most of them were convinced."

Asked about dissatisfied consumers, Nerukar said that they have been assured of answers. "As announced by the AEML, clients can pay bills in three instalments. No late payment penalty would be levied for this period," Nerurukar added.

