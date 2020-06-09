Mumbai opens up: From Marine Drive to Bandra, a roundup of Day 1 of extensive relaxations

After being under lockdown for over 75 days due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, thousands of Mumbaikars stepped out of their homes to go to work after many private offices resumed with 10 per cent attendance as per fresh guidelines issued by the state government. People from all walks of life armed with face masks, sanitisers and some even wearing hand gloves went to work as Mumbai reported 1,314 cases of coronavirus and about 64 deaths as the total number of COVID-19 cases inched closer to the 50,000 mark.



Photographers were snapped capturing city's new normal at Bandongri area in Kandivli. Pic/Satej Shinde

While most people resorted to private vehicles to ply, there were many who were seen standing in long queues at bus stops and depots to catch a bus to travel. Mid-day photographers present at various locations captured all the action of Day 1 of 'Unlock' on camera.



A screengrab from the video by mid-day photographer Suresh Karkera of joggers in action at Marine Drive

Marine Drive, South Bombay:

After pictures of citizens defying social distancing norms at the city's iconic landmark Marine Drive on Sunday went viral, Monday saw a low footfall . While men and women equipped with masks were seen jogging, police personnel deployed at the South Mumbai promenade ensured that the citizens follow rules and maintain social distance.



A woman tries to capture the sea view on her phone as few public places were thrown open by authorities. Pic/Shadab Khan

Bandra and Juhu Suburbs:

In the quaint suburbs of Bandra and Juhu, local citizens stepped out for morning and evening walks while the fishermen were seen trying their luck to get a good catch, most fisherfolks have stayed onshore in wake of the cyclonic storm Nisarga that hit the Maharashtra coast last week. At the Carter Road and Bandra Bandstand promenade, children fed the birds while many yougsters equipped with face masks and hand gloves were snapped by mid-day photographers as they enjoyed the sea view. Actor Rakul Preet Singh was also snapped by the paparazzi in the by lanes of Bandra.



A security guard checks body temperature of people visiting Phoenix Mall, Kurla. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Kurla, Sion and Dharavi:

At Kurla, locals visited shops and commercial establishments. In banks, visitors had to undergo a thermal screening before entry. The guards equipped with a thermal gun checked the body temperature of people before allowing them entry inside. While a few youngsters were seen strolling on Kurla's LBS Marg, other residents were making preperations for the upcoming monsoon season in Mumbai by putting tarpaulin sheets on roofs to protect their homes from rainfall. Many were seen relishing city's favourite snack vada pava in Sion. In Dharavi business resumed as leather shops and potters re-opened their shops after a period of nearly three months.



Slow moving traffic was observed on Western Express Highway on day 1 of Mission Begin Again. Pic/Satej Shinde

Malad, Kandivli and Borivli:

The Western Express Highway that connects Malad, Kandivli and Birivli to suburbs and South Mumbai witnessed huge traffic congestion on Monday morning as citizens travelled to work. While some chose private vehicles to commute others were seen waiting eagerly for BEST buses to arrive. BEST deployed a limited number of buses which led to crowding at bus stops.



A couple were snapped spending quality time together at Juhu Beach. Pic/Ashish Rane

The Maharashtra government made new amendements to the lockdown guidelines and allowed inter-district movement of people within the area of Municipal Corporation under Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) without any restrictions.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news