Mumbai: Owner, manager booked in cylinder explosion which claimed one life

Police told mid-day that the manager Vinod Kumar Mishra, 47, has been detained whereas the owner Rehana Sohaib, 45, will be brought to the police station on Wednesday

The owner and manager of Bombay Gas Supply Services Private Limited, whose one of the workers succumbed to serious injuries after the cylinder explosion on Tuesday morning, have been booked by Parksite police.

Police told mid-day that the manager Vinod Kumar Mishra, 47, has been detained whereas the owner Rehana Sohaib, 45, will be brought to the police station on Wednesday.

"A case was registered against the manager and the owner of the agency under section 304(2), 336, 337 and 321 of Indian Penal. We have detained the manager but the owner, being a female, could not be brought to the police station for questioning as per rules. We will question her on Wednesday," the officer said.

A 45-year-old worker identified as Pannalal Yadav succumbed to severe injuries at Rajawadi hospital after the cylinder explosion on Tuesday morning. The impact of cylinder explosion was so severe that Yadav lost his one leg and hand, and his body parts were found strewn on the road. Shards of the metallic cylinder, filled with oxygen, punctured tyres of the nearby tempos.

The local residents, as well as staff members of the gas supplying agency, immediately rushed injured people to Rajawadi hospital.

Another injured identified as Shakeel Hussain, 45, who sustained received several burn injuries on his leg has been moved to another hospital for better treatment.

A police official aware of the case said that the tempo, loaded with cylinders, was being transported from Navi Mumbai to Vikhroli. The explosion occurred while unloading the gas cylinder from tempo.

