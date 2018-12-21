Mumbai: Parel bridge to soon exit at Prabhadevi station

national

Parel station

The new Parel station bridge will finally land at Prabhadevi station. After the demolition of the signal cabin, work has finally begun on the foundation of the staircase and landing of the new bridge on the extended Prabhadevi station.

"All this while, the new bridge was not of much use as one could not enter Prabhadevi station via the bridge. Once completed, the new bridge can directly be used by commuters to connect between Parel and Prabhadevi and the crowd on the old CSMT-end bridge will lessen," said Sanjay Gavhate, who has been fighting for the upgrade of the station complex for years.

The work also involves extension of the existing platform to accommodate 15-car trains. "WR is working on extending all platforms along the slow corridor into 15-car ones in a phased manner and Prabhadevi is part of it. The extended platform will have a bridge landing to cater to the additional crowd from the new bridge" a senior official said.

Western Railway spokesperson said work on the extension of the new platform and the landing of the bridge would be simultaneously completed in the next three months by March 2019.

The new 73-m long foot overbridge (WR portion) was built at a cost of R9.85 crore. The work had several constraints such as removal of encroachments, shifting of various existing utilities, obstruction by trees which had to be trimmed/ cut, difficulty faced at the time of launching the span of girders.

