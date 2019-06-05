Mumbai Police bring joy to Israel citizen who lost his mobile in a taxi

national

Chintan from Israel received his mobile phone from Mumbai police after he had forgotten it a taxi while traveling from the domestic terminal to the international terminal of Mumbai airport

A screengrab of Mumbai Police Twitter handle

On June 3, 2019, Mumbai Police took to social networking site Twitter to announce that they in a lost and found case, had managed to recover the cell phone of an Israeli man who lost his mobile in a taxi while traveling from the domestic terminal to the International terminal in Mumbai. The incident took place between the domestic and international terminal of Mumbai Aiport and Mumbai Police managed to recover the lost valuable within an hours time.

A flight, a drive, a lost cell phone which Mr. Chintan Jain from Israel, found within an hour. That's one memorable travel experience to take back home. #MumbaiDiaries #MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/sW7H8udqt1 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 3, 2019

Mumbai police and its personnel who are known to come to the aid of citizens in Mumbai, this time managed to bring a smile back on Chintan Jian, an NRI from Israel who forgot his mobile while traveling in a taxi from the domestic airport to the international airport. Mumbai police took to Twitter to announce the good news and wrote: A flight, a drive, a lost cell phone which Mr. Chintan Jain from Israel, found within an hour. That's one memorable travel experience to take back home.

Also Read: Mumbai Police bring joy to Australian citizen who lost her laptop in Malad

On May 30, 2019, Chintan Jain, an NRI from Israel toom to Twitter to address his complaint to the Mumbai Police and spoke about his thrilling experience of finding his phone within an hour with the help of Mumbai police.

I lost my cell phone in the taxi while traveling to dom. terminal from the int. terminal. As I arrived to the airport I found that my cell phone is missing, I went to the police station and with the help of Mr. Sri Ram and Mumbai Police i got it back just in an hour.



Thank you — Chintan Jain (@Onlychintann) May 30, 2019

After receiving his phone within an hour with timely help from Mumbai Police, Chintan once again took to Twitter and heaped praises on Mumbai police and their management skills. He also said how he truly felt proud as an Indian due to the incident.

When people talk about India and Indians they only think about poverty and carelessness, as Indians are infamous for their habits. But this incidence made me proud to be an Indian. — Chintan Jain (@Onlychintann) May 30, 2019

Since the time Mumbai Police shared the post on Twitter, it has gone viral and has amassed nearly 50 retweets and about 600 likes. It has also earned Mumbai Police a lot of praise from netizens who took to the post to express their gratitude to Mumbai Police for serving the citizens relentlessly and selflessly.

Here's how netizens applauded the efforts of Mumbai Police:

We mumbaikar are blessed with Mumbai police ðÂÂÂ — sarita baraiðÂÂÂ ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@barai_sarita) June 3, 2019

Splendid job by Mumbai police ðÂÂÂâÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Sri Jain Mahajan (@SriJainMahajan) June 3, 2019

We're proud of Mumbai Police — Sunil Biyala (@SK28060851) June 3, 2019

cheers to Mumbai Police. Awesome ðÂÂÂ. — GajanaN (@GajananChalke) June 3, 2019

Wow! Great! Hats off to Mumbai Police — Meghana Apte (@MeghanaApte) June 3, 2019

Proud of you, Mumbai police!!! Keep up the good work!! — Bharati Bhatkar (@BhatkarBharati) June 3, 2019

Always good to see such success stories! — Kunal Gondalia (@coonal999) June 3, 2019

We are proud of @MumbaiPolice and feel safe . Keep it up always! — Akshoy Uppaal (@Uppal_Akshay) June 3, 2019

In a similar incident that took place in January 2019, the Oshiwara Police helped a Russian national from Moscow, Irina Nesterova, 28, find her lost handbag at Lokhandwala Market within 24 hours.

Also Read: Mumbai Police bring joy to woman who lost her laptop in Juhu

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates