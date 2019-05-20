Mumbai Police bring joy to Australian citizen who lost her laptop in Malad
Australian resident Kimberly Lee received her laptop from Bangur Nagar police personnel a few days after she had forgotten her laptop in an auto-rickshaw
On May 18, 2019, Mumbai Police took to social networking site Twitter to announce that they in a lost and found case, they had managed to recover the laptop of an Australian citizen who lost her valuable in an auto-rickshaw. The incident took place in Bangur Nagar, Malad and the Bangur Nagar police station managed to recover the lost valuable within a few days.
Detection Officer API Gunjkar, Sub Inspector Wankhede and Sub Inspector Limkar did what they do best - helped someone when needed the most! #LostAndFound pic.twitter.com/vnI2Y6jB3s— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 18, 2019
Mumbai police and its personnel who are known to come to the aid of citizens in Mumbai, this time managed to bring a smile back on Kimberly Lee, an Australian citizen who forgot her laptop while traveling in an auto-rickshaw in Malad. The police took to Twitter to announce the good news and heaped praises on the police personnel of Bangur Nagar police station.
Sharing a pic of the same, the Mumbai Police twitter handle wrote: Detection Officer API Gunjkar, Sub Inspector Wankhede and Sub Inspector Limkar did what they do best - helped someone when needed the most!
Since then, the post has gone viral and has amassed nearly 60 retweets and about 600 likes. It has also earned Mumbai Police a lot of praise from netizens who took to the post to express their gratitude to Mumbai Police for serving the citizens relentlessly and selflessly.
In a similar incident that took place in January 2019, the Oshiwara Police helped a Russian national from Moscow, Irina Nesterova, 28, find her lost handbag at Lokhandwala Market within 24 hours.
