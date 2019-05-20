Mumbai Police bring joy to Australian citizen who lost her laptop in Malad

national

Australian resident Kimberly Lee received her laptop from Bangur Nagar police personnel a few days after she had forgotten her laptop in an auto-rickshaw

Kimberly Lee with the officers of Bangur Nagar police station, Malad. Pic/Twitter Mumbai Police

On May 18, 2019, Mumbai Police took to social networking site Twitter to announce that they in a lost and found case, they had managed to recover the laptop of an Australian citizen who lost her valuable in an auto-rickshaw. The incident took place in Bangur Nagar, Malad and the Bangur Nagar police station managed to recover the lost valuable within a few days.

Detection Officer API Gunjkar, Sub Inspector Wankhede and Sub Inspector Limkar did what they do best - helped someone when needed the most! #LostAndFound pic.twitter.com/vnI2Y6jB3s — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 18, 2019

Mumbai police and its personnel who are known to come to the aid of citizens in Mumbai, this time managed to bring a smile back on Kimberly Lee, an Australian citizen who forgot her laptop while traveling in an auto-rickshaw in Malad. The police took to Twitter to announce the good news and heaped praises on the police personnel of Bangur Nagar police station.

Sharing a pic of the same, the Mumbai Police twitter handle wrote: Detection Officer API Gunjkar, Sub Inspector Wankhede and Sub Inspector Limkar did what they do best - helped someone when needed the most!

Since then, the post has gone viral and has amassed nearly 60 retweets and about 600 likes. It has also earned Mumbai Police a lot of praise from netizens who took to the post to express their gratitude to Mumbai Police for serving the citizens relentlessly and selflessly.

Here's how netizens applauded the efforts of Mumbai Police:

In a similar incident that took place in January 2019, the Oshiwara Police helped a Russian national from Moscow, Irina Nesterova, 28, find her lost handbag at Lokhandwala Market within 24 hours.

