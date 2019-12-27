Mumbai: Police issues traffic advisory and diversions for protest against CAA and NRC at Azad maidan
According to the police officials, thousands of protestors are expected to join the protest which may disrupt traffic movement at Mahapalika Marg
In view of the protest agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Azad maidan today around 3 pm, the Mumbai Police has issued traffic diversions from 2.30 pm till 7 pm. According to the police officials, thousands of protestors are expected to join the protest which may disrupt traffic movement at Mahapalika Marg. In order to avoid inconvenience to citizens, traffic advisory and diversions by Mumbai police have been announced.
Dear Mumbaikars,— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 27, 2019
Please be advised about the alternative routes and diversions around Azad Maidan Jn. Due to agitation meeting on Dt. 27th Dec' 2019. Following will be reflected from 14:30 hrs to 19:00 hrs Dt. 27/12/2019. pic.twitter.com/pNIqmkuLz3
Road closed for vehicular traffic
Mahapalika Marg (both bounds)
From its junction, CSMT to Metro Junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic, except Police, Fire Brigade, Ambulance, other government establishment vehicles, judicial vehicles, local residents and other emergency services providing vehicles.
Diverted route
Mahapalika Marg (Northbound)
- Vehicles moving towards Metro Junction shall move straight towards D N Road - J J School of Art
- C P office Corner - Left Turn via LT Marg and shall proceed further for their journey
Mahapalika Marg (South Bound)
- Vehicles moving towards CSMT Junction shall move straight towards M G Road Bombay Gym
- CSMT Junction - Left Turn via Hazarimal Somani Marg shall proceed further for their journey
No Parking Restrictions
The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a 'No Parking' zone on the following mentioned roads on both bounds for all types of vehicular traffic; except Police, Fire Brigade, Ambulance, other Govt. Establishment vehicles, Judicial vehicles, local resident and other emergency service proving vehicles.
- Mahapalika Marg
- Badrudding Tayyabji Marg
- D.N. Road
- L.T. Marg
- M.G. Raod
- Hazarimal Somani Marg
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe