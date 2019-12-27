Search

Mumbai: Police issues traffic advisory and diversions for protest against CAA and NRC at Azad maidan

Updated: Dec 27, 2019, 14:12 IST | Anurag Kamble | Mumbai

According to the police officials, thousands of protestors are expected to join the protest which may disrupt traffic movement at Mahapalika Marg

This picture has been used for representational purpose

In view of the protest agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Azad maidan today around 3 pm, the Mumbai Police has issued traffic diversions from 2.30 pm till 7 pm. According to the police officials, thousands of protestors are expected to join the protest which may disrupt traffic movement at Mahapalika Marg. In order to avoid inconvenience to citizens, traffic advisory and diversions by Mumbai police have been announced.

Road closed for vehicular traffic

Mahapalika Marg (both bounds)

From its junction, CSMT to Metro Junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic, except Police, Fire Brigade, Ambulance, other government establishment vehicles, judicial vehicles, local residents and other emergency services providing vehicles.

Diverted route

Mahapalika Marg (Northbound)

  • Vehicles moving towards Metro Junction shall move straight towards D N Road - J J School of Art
  • C P office Corner - Left Turn via LT Marg and shall proceed further for their journey

Mahapalika Marg (South Bound)

  • Vehicles moving towards CSMT Junction shall move straight towards M G Road Bombay Gym
  • CSMT Junction - Left Turn via Hazarimal Somani Marg shall proceed further for their journey

No Parking Restrictions

The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a 'No Parking' zone on the following mentioned roads on both bounds for all types of vehicular traffic; except Police, Fire Brigade, Ambulance, other Govt. Establishment vehicles, Judicial vehicles, local resident and other emergency service proving vehicles.

  • Mahapalika Marg
  • Badrudding Tayyabji Marg
  • D.N. Road
  • L.T. Marg
  • M.G. Raod
  • Hazarimal Somani Marg

