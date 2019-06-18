Mumbai Police's latest post on Twitter will leave you with chills!

national

Mumbai Police post on social media website, Twitter is right out from a horror movie and will leave you with goosebumps!

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police did it again! The Mumbai police on social networking website Twitter shared a mind-blowing post on road safety and safe driving and we must say it will give you chills. Mumbai Police shared a video on social media tweeting, ‘In seven days, God created the world,’ in seven seconds, don’t shatter yours! #NotWorthIt.' Check out the post below!

‘In seven days, God created the world,’ in seven seconds, don’t shatter yours ! #NotWorthIt pic.twitter.com/mdIVQkCieu — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 18, 2019

The video shared by Mumbai police is from a Hollywood movie starring Will Smith where he and his fiance are in a car having a fun moment and he decides to check his phone for a message. The moment he looks at his phone while driving, he has an accident. The video takes a sudden scary turn from a happy moment to a devasting one and ends with a note 'Got the message?#NotWorthIt. 'Many road accident incidents surface the internet due to rash driving or drivers using their phones while driving.

Recently, the Mumbai police trolled the Pakistan cricket team on social networking website Twitter by sharing a picture of a green traffic signal, signifying the jersey colour of Pakistan, and tweeting, "India, see green? Accelerate. Like you always do." "Hats off...What a level of trolling and social message.. appreciate," a user tweeted. "Savage Mumbai Police," wrote another user...Read full story

