Mumbai Rains 2020: Civic chief discusses 20 per cent water cut; likely from August 1

Mumbai's water woes are back again and a 20 per cent water cut is expected from August 1 in view of the insufficient rain received by the catchment areas of the lakes which are the city's primary sources of water. A proposal for the same is being discussed at the municipal commissioner level, as only 33 per cent of the total water storage capacity is currently available and it would last just for three months.

mid-day had published a report on July 23 on the probable water cut, a proposal for which has been submitted by the Hydraulic Engineers' Department. A senior civic official said, "Even after two months, water levels in the lakes haven't gone up much and that is a major cause of worry. We hope the situation improves over the next two months, but we cannot take a chance."

"A discussion regarding the water cut is taking place due to the present situation of water storage," said P Velarasu, additional commissioner of the BMC. Another official told mid-day that there would be up to 20 per cent water cut from August 1. This is not the first time that the city will face water cut during monsoon. Both in 2014 and 2015, the BMC announced 20 per cent water cuts in the month of July. While in 2014, the water supply was restored in September after an increase in the lake levels; in 2015, the cut continued till the next mwonsoon. The last time a water cut was imposed was on November 14, 2018. The 10 per cent cut remained till July 2019. However, good rainfall during the last monsoon helped residents enjoy uninterrupted water supply till summer this year.

As on July 29, the total water stock in the lakes is 4.85 million litres, which is only 33 per cent of the total capacity. Around the same time in 2019, 78 per cent of the lakes were full and in 2018, the stock was 83 per cent.

Water available (as on July 29)

Year Quantity

2020 4,85,078 mn litres

2019 11,30,090 mn litres

2018 12,07,948 mn litres

Total storage capacity – 14,47,363 mn litres

