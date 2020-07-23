Mumbai Rains 2020: Get ready for 10 per cent to 15 per cent water cut

Though heavy rainfall in the first week of July increased the water level in the seven lakes providing water to the city, it is not enough for uninterrupted supply. And as there is no rain anywhere near the dams, with the forecast being only of drizzles in the coming week, the BMC may announce a 10 to 15 per cent water cut soon.

Mumbaikars did not face any cuts through the summer. As of now, the total water stock is only 4.16 lakh million litres. The seven lakes can store up to 14.47 lakh million litres water, which lasts 10 months. The city gets 3,850 million litres per day and the current water stock can last for a maximum of three months. While two-and-a-half months of monsoon remain, the forecast for scarce rain are creating the possibility of water scarcity. "We are reviewing the situation," said P Velarasu, additional municipal commissioner.

Last year, Tulsi lake overflowed on July 12, followed by Tansa on July 25, Modak Sagar on July 26. As of Wednesday, Tulsi lake which contributes one per cent water supply is 80 per cent full, Tansa is only 24 per cent full and Modak Sagar has 38 per cent full. The total water stock is 29 per cent. There was 54 per cent water at this time last year despite a delay in the rain. In 2018, the lakes were full up to 80 per cent on July 22.

Another BMC official said, "It is not raining around the dams. We cannot rely on the current water stock. The proposal of water cut is in process at the Hydraulic Department level and will be sent for consideration to higher authorities."

This is not the first time that Mumbai is facing water cut during monsoon. In 2014, the BMC imposed a 20 per cent water cut in July as there wasn't sufficient rainfall. It ended in September. In 2015, the city faced 20 per cent water cut in July, which lasted till the next June. "If the dams receive rainfall in the next month, the water cut may end," said a civic official.

29%

Current level of water stock in the seven lakes

Water storage on July 22 (in million litres)

2020: 4,16,429

2019: 7,78,160

2018: 11,64,550

Total storage capacity: 14,47,363

Previous water cuts

2018: 10% water cut declared on November 14, lasted last till July 2019

2015: 20% water cut imposed in July; it remained till next monsoon

2014: 20% cut in July; lasted till September.

2009: 15-30% water cuts amid severe water scarcity

