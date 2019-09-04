Mumbai Rains: CR and WR local trains delayed due to waterlogging

Suburban rail services have been delayed due to waterlogging at several stretches along the line on both Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR). While services have slowed down on CR with delays of 30 minutes and beyond, trains have been affected near Virar due to point failure.

Slow trains in the down direction towards Virar will be running between Churchgate to Vasai station. All remaining trains are running late by 15 to 20 minute, a senior WR official said.

As water level has reached above 120 mm of tracks at Nalasopara on Churchgate fast lines, few long-distance trains are regulated and suburban are running at restricted speed, a spokesperson said.

Central Railway spokesperson said the trains had been working fine so far as the water level was below the rail level.

Waterlogging on tracks has been seen near Kanjurmarg, Sion, Thane, Chunabhatti, Masjid Bunder Nalasopara, Vasai and other locations. Mumbai Metro and Monorail services have been running. BEST routes have been diverted.

