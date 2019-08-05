Mumbai Rains: Freight not, cops tell three stuck in Vasai flood

mumbai-rains

Rope in services of a crane to rescue driver, two friends stranded inside truck almost submerged on road

Local Police with fire brigade

Among the hundreds affected in the heavy rain across Mumbai and its suburbs was a driver and his two friends in a truck in Vasai. The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation's fire brigade along with the local Waliv police rescued all three from the flooded road in Vasai East on Saturday night.

The Vasai creek flowing along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Khan compound was overflowing when the truck carrying 15 to 20 tonnes of freight got stuck in it.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Three die after overnight downpour in in a slum at Dindoshi, Goregaon East



Rescue operations by the fire brigade and local police went on for two to three hours Saturday night. Pics /Hanif Patel

The water level had risen up to the driver's seat when the panic-stricken trio climbed up to the top of the truck. When locals learned of the incident, they informed the Waliv police and senior inspector Vilas Chaugle rushed to the spot. He immediately called the VVMC fire brigade and the three were rescued with the help of a hydra crane. In a rescue operation that lasted for two to three hours, the truck could not be evacuated though, a police officer from the Waliv police station said.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Railway Protection Force rescues 3,000 stranded inside trains

"It was plying goods from Madhya Pradesh and the people rescued were identified as Imran Salim Shah, Bablu Mishra and Jafar Hanif," said Hemant Katkar, Palghar district police PRO.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates