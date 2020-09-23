Mumbai Rains: Heavy rains disrupt local services, public transport update at a glance

Cummuters wait for a BEST bus to arrive at Sion circle amid heavy rainfall in the city. Pic/Sameer Abedi

The limited public transport which is available due to the COVID-19 pandemic got badly affected in Mumbai as heavy rain that started on Tuesday night continued to lash Mumbai on Wednesday. Waterlogging was reported at newer locations along the Western Railway and over 30 BEST buses were trapped and stranded due to flooding.

Western Railway officials said that water-logging was reported at several spots, including Grant Road to Charni Road, Lower Parel to Prabhadevi, Mahalaxmi to Mumbai Central, Dadar to Matunga, and Matunga to Mahim.

An update at around 4:45 pm stated that WR suburban special services were fully restored between Churchgate and Bandra on the slow corridor as slow Virar-bound line restored with the 1st train departing from Churchgate to Virar at 4 pm and Churchgate-bound slow line restored with 1st train departing from Bandra to Churchgate at 2.55 pm.

Central Railway officials said that while suburban services remained badly affected and cancelled, a host of outstation trains have also been rescheduled due to water-logging in various parts of the city along the rail lines.

Due to continuous heavy rains and waterlogging at Parel-Currey Road on mainline and Vadala Road on Harbour line, suburban services have been suspended between CSMT-Dadar/CSMT-Vashi. Shuttle services are running between Dadar-Kalyan and beyond and Vashi-Panvel.

BEST public relations officer Manoj Varade said that 30 buses were trapped due to waterlogging. Out of which 23 were attended and seven remained in water as the repair teams and mechanic could not reach the sites.

