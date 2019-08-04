Mumbai rains: Heavy showers leave 4 dead; hits flights, trains services

mumbai-rains

Heavy Mumbai rains severely impacted the train services in the Harbour and Central line, while flight operations at Mumbai airport were also delayed for some time

Major waterlogging at JVLR in Mumbai on August 4, 2019. Pic/ Ashish Khavanekar

Heavy showers on Sunday morning disrupted the mundane lives of the citizens in Mumbai. The continuous heavy downpour in the city since last night led to severe flooding and water-logging at several places in Mumbai. According to India Today, the train services in the Harbour and Central line were severely impacted, while flight operations at Mumbai airport were delayed for some time.

Here's all that happened in Mumbai amid rainfall, water-logging and floods:

1. After the weather department had predicted intense downpour in Mumbai, the state police issued an advisory requesting the citizens to take adequate precautions and ensure safety.

2. Due to heavy downpour, around 11 flights were affected including five arrivals and five departure flights at Mumbai airport . Railway lines were also severely impacted for few hours. Services were temporarily suspended between CSMT-Thane on main line and CSMT-Vashi on harbour line.

3. The heavy showers near Mauje Dhamandevi village in Raigarh caused a landslide in the area following which the Mumbai-Goa national highway was shut for traffic. The whole stretch was shut down while the road-clearing operation was underway .

4. Even as heavy downpour created havoc in the city, high tides are yet to arrive. The IMD, later in the day, had cautioned people, saying that heavy rainfall warning on a "very-high-tide day" (Saturday) is "not a good combination".

5. The Mumbai police also stepped up to request the citizens of Mumbai to stay away from the sea. They also provided people with an emergency number to call for any kind of support.

6. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) then issued a red alert for central and west Maharashtra till Sunday. In the evening, the IMD issued red alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Nasik, Satara and Pune districts for August 3-4 and Mumbai for August 3.

7. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued advisory on Saturday asking Mumbaikars to not venture in water-logged areas or into the sea in view of the warning issued by IMD. It also declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai

8. A man was rescued from a flooded area in Talkuteshwar Ghat after people made a chain out of sarees

10. In another tragic incident, four people drowned on Saturday in Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar of Navi Mumbai.

11. A person in Thane was electrocuted. Also, some people sustained serious injuries after the roof of a bakery collapsed in Mumbra

12. Meanwhile, heavy rains on Saturday in Nashik and the release of water from Gangapur Dam caused the Godavari river to flow above the danger mark. An official stated that 17,748 cubic foot per second of water was released leading to the level of the river reaching almost to the deck of Holkar Bridge. Not just this, several cusecs of water were released into various rivers from Alandi, Gautami, Bhavali, Palkhed, Chankapur, Waldevi, Punad and Haranbari dams, the official added.

