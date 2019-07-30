Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers to continue for next 2-3 days

mumbai-rains

Mumbai expecting very to very heavy rainfall in the range of 100mm to 200mm which is very likely. Strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra coast during next 24 hours

A barricade falls due to heavy rains and strong winds in Andheri on Tuesday. Pic/ Shawn D'souza

Tuesday is expected to be experiencing heavy rainfall across the city. Intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy falls likely to occur at isolated places in city and suburbs. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 deg. C. & 25 deg C. respectively.

According to information provided by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, due to the strengthening of monsoon currents, the rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during next 5 days. In view of this, the updated heavy rainfall warnings for Maharashtra have been issued by IMD, Mumbai.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai's Santacruz station has recorded 38.9mm rainfall taking total rainfall of this season to 1914.8mm and Colaba station has recorded, 20.4mm in the last 24 hours taking the total up to 1472.8mm rainfall this season until now.

Today, Mumbaikars should expect very to very heavy rainfall in the range of 100mm to 200mm which is very likely. Strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra coast during next 24 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during the next 24 hours. Nearby locations such as Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri too shall expected heavy rainfall. The rainfall intensity is likely to continue for the next 2-3 days after which it will see some reduction.

'The cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood areas extending up to 7.6 km above the sea level now lies over north Odisha and adjoining areas of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand tilting southwestwards with height,' read the release issued by the IMD, Mumbai.

