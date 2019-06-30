Mumbai Rains: Lake levels rise by more than 10000 million litres

mumbai-rains

It's a relief for Mumbaikars that the city's water stock that was severely depleted earlier this year has been steadily rising. Due to the rains over the last couple of days, the lake levels have risen by more than 10000 million litres on Sunday.

After the heavy rains on June 28, the water stock rose to 76,833 million litres and on Sunday, data indicated that the figure has further increased to 87648 million litres. The lake levels were depleted due to the delayed monsoon and are still far below the quantity of water the seven lakes had last year and the year before. In 2018, on June 30, the lakes had 2.94 lakh million litres while in 2017, the figure stood at 4.5 lakh million litres.

According to the BMC's data, all the seven lakes received rainfall on Saturday. Tansa Lake, Vihar Lake and Tulsi Lake received between 83- 89 mm of rainfall. The seven lakes, which provides water to the city, have a combined capacity of storing 14.47 lakh million litres.

Based on the data released by the India Meteorological Department, while the observatory in Santa Cruz received 93 mm of rainfall on Saturday, the one in Colaba recorded 78.5 mm. The BMC's observatories recorded an average of 72 mm of rainfall in the island city, 85 mm in the eastern suburbs and 60.63 mm in the western suburbs.

Lake Levels Full supply level in meters Lowest drawable level in meters Level in meters Total rainfall in mm Upper Vaitarna 603.51 595.44 589.19 241 Modak Sagar 163.15 143.26 149.62 427 Tansa 128.63 118.87 119.56 355 Middle Vaitarna 285 220 249.93 310 Bhatsa 142.07 104.9 105.15 432 Vihar 80.12 73.92 75.01 723 Tulsi 139.17 131.07 134.78 835

