Mumbai rains: Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar record more than 100mm rainfall in past 12 hours
According to the Director of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, isolated and extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar in the next 24 hours
As the city enjoys its favourite festival Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai rains have returned causing water-logging in different parts of the city. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, Santacruz observatory has recorded rainfall off 118.3mm whereas Colaba has recorded 122mm. Many other places like Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar has recorded more than 100mm rainfall reading in past 12 hours until 8.30 am on Wednesday. Along with heavy rainfall recordings, warnings issued for Mumbai Coast continue for the citizens.
Mumbai rainfall right now, Intense spell is going on for last 2 hrs.— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 4, 2019
Rainfall warnings for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are RED coded.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall , more than 20 CM is expected in these areas in next 24 hours. TC@MCGM_BMC @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/20ka3UW559
Also Read: Mumbai Rains: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in the city
Rainfall updates Mumbai and around in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/0uJdfGCBn2— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 4, 2019
As a precautionary measure in wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall, the schools will remain closed today. The principals of the schools where students are already in have been requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home safely. According to the information provided by, IMD, Mumbai, 'There is a low-pressure area over north-west Bay of Bengal along with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km about mean sea level tilting south-west words with height persists. The offshore trough at mean sea level from South Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast persists. The situation is expected to continue for the next two days resulting in heavy rainfall.'
Heavy rainfall impact..— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 4, 2019
Since its been raining continuously in Mumbai and around for last 2,3 days, there is possibility of local flooding in few pockets of low lying areas of Mumbai, since rainfall warnings are there for today also.
TC... pic.twitter.com/vetdoI6n84
Mumbai & surrounding areas received heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places (~ 12 - 20 CM) in past 24 hours, indicated by 24 hr plots with pink dots.— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 4, 2019
Panvel received 23 CM
Radar & satellite images indicate active weather conditions over Konkan including Mumbai.
Warnings Cont pic.twitter.com/yM7XAyMzAV
Explaining the weather conditions further, Director of IMD Mumbai, K S Hosalikar, tweeted, "There is low-pressure system over the bay and associated cycler (cyclonic circulation). There is offshore trough from South Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast. East-west shear at 20 ° N. All these conditions result in incessant heavy rainfall weather that is happening over Mumbai and west coast with interior too. It will continue for 2 days."
Rain fall reading recorded for different places - Palghar on 04.09.19, Vasai 131mm, Mandavi 229mm, Agashi 110mm, Nirmal179mm, Virar 146mm, Manikpur 176mm, Wada 26 mm, Kudus 48mm, Kone 57mm, Kanchad 87mm, Dahanu 90mm, Malyan 125mm, Saiwan 18mm, Kasa 68mm, Chinchani 182m, Palghar 127mm, Manor 68mm, Boisar 168mm, Safala 184mm, Agarwadi 219mm, Tarapur 169mm, Jawhar 6mm, Sakhar 4.0mm, Jamsar 4mm, Mokhada 7.8mm, Khodala 12.3mm, Talasari 54mm, Zhari 10.4mm, Vikramgad 15.6mm, Talwada 10mm.
With inputs from Suraj Ojha
Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Schools shut today in wake of heavy downpour
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), incessant rainfall on Wednesday in Mumbai and adjoining districts led to water-logging in several parts of the city
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
-
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, Santacruz received 118 mm rain and Colaba received 122 mm rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am which is heavy rainfall
(Picture courtesy/Satej Shinde)
-
As a precautionary measure in wake of India Meteorological Department's warning of heavy rainfall, the schools have been shut on Wednesday. The schools where students were already in were requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home safely
(Picture courtesy/Manjeet Thakur)
-
Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar recorded more than 100mm rainfall reading in past 12 hours until 8.30 am on Wednesday leading to floods and waterlogging like conditions
(Picture courtesy/Manjeet Thakur)
-
Water-logging was reported in the areas near King's Circle railway station, Sion, Byculla, Palghar, Virar, Borivli, BKC, Andheri and Gandhi market. Mumbai police took to twitter requesting citizens to take precautions in wake of heavy rains
(Picture courtesy/Rajendra B Aklekar)
-
Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, water started to flood railway tracks at Vasai-Virar thus terminating railway services
(Picture courtesy/Rajendra B Aklekar)
-
Central railway up and Down fast services got affected due to waterlogging between Sion and Matunga
(Picture courtesy/Sneha Kharabe)
-
Intense rainfall disrupted not only the railway services but also road causing traffic and commuters stranded in the flooded areas of the city.
In picture: Matunga west starts to waterlog due to hours of incessant downpour on Wednesday
(Picture courtesy/Ashish Raje)
-
Due to incessant rainfall on Wednesday, waterlogging was reported at Filter pada near Powai post Vihar dam overflow
(Picture courtesy/Amit Pathak)
-
Waterlogging reported at Sion station due to the intense rainfall on Wednesday
(Picture courtesy/Sneha Kharabe)
-
According to K S Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, intense rain spell will last for last 2 hrs. Rainfall warnings for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are RED coded. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall, more than 20 CM is expected in these areas in the next 24 hours.
(Picture courtesy/Sameer Abedi)
-
In the picture, the streets of Vasai Evershine city are seen flooded
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
-
In the picture, streets in King's Circle begin to flood
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
-
In the picture, commuters walk through the flooded streets of Nalasopara
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
-
In the picture, people struggle to walk and ride through the waterlogged streets in Nalasopara
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
-
In the picture, people struggle to drive through the flooded street of Vasai
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
-
In the picture, a man walks to the Mumbai airport. Due to the waterlogging, many passengers have seen walking to the airport
(Picture courtesy/Tracy B)
-
In the picture, streets in Kranti Nagar begin to flood
(Picture courtesy/Arita Sarkar)
Heavy rains made a reappearance in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai on Wednesday causing waterlogging and floods in different parts of the city. Road and railway services got affected and schools were also shut as rains battered the city and suburbs.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Heavy showers in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; Railway services disrupted