Mumbai rains: Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar record more than 100mm rainfall in past 12 hours

Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar has recorded more than 100mm rainfall reading in past 12 hours until 8.30 am on Wednesday. Pic/Diwakar Sharma

As the city enjoys its favourite festival Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai rains have returned causing water-logging in different parts of the city. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, Santacruz observatory has recorded rainfall off 118.3mm whereas Colaba has recorded 122mm. Many other places like Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar has recorded more than 100mm rainfall reading in past 12 hours until 8.30 am on Wednesday. Along with heavy rainfall recordings, warnings issued for Mumbai Coast continue for the citizens.

Mumbai rainfall right now, Intense spell is going on for last 2 hrs.

Rainfall warnings for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are RED coded.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall , more than 20 CM is expected in these areas in next 24 hours. TC@MCGM_BMC @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/20ka3UW559 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 4, 2019

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in the city

Rainfall updates Mumbai and around in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/0uJdfGCBn2 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 4, 2019

As a precautionary measure in wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall, the schools will remain closed today. The principals of the schools where students are already in have been requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home safely. According to the information provided by, IMD, Mumbai, 'There is a low-pressure area over north-west Bay of Bengal along with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km about mean sea level tilting south-west words with height persists. The offshore trough at mean sea level from South Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast persists. The situation is expected to continue for the next two days resulting in heavy rainfall.'

Heavy rainfall impact..

Since its been raining continuously in Mumbai and around for last 2,3 days, there is possibility of local flooding in few pockets of low lying areas of Mumbai, since rainfall warnings are there for today also.

TC... pic.twitter.com/vetdoI6n84 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 4, 2019

Mumbai & surrounding areas received heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places (~ 12 - 20 CM) in past 24 hours, indicated by 24 hr plots with pink dots.

Panvel received 23 CM

Radar & satellite images indicate active weather conditions over Konkan including Mumbai.

Warnings Cont pic.twitter.com/yM7XAyMzAV — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 4, 2019

Explaining the weather conditions further, Director of IMD Mumbai, K S Hosalikar, tweeted, "There is low-pressure system over the bay and associated cycler (cyclonic circulation). There is offshore trough from South Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast. East-west shear at 20 ° N. All these conditions result in incessant heavy rainfall weather that is happening over Mumbai and west coast with interior too. It will continue for 2 days."

Rain fall reading recorded for different places - Palghar on 04.09.19, Vasai 131mm, Mandavi 229mm, Agashi 110mm, Nirmal179mm, Virar 146mm, Manikpur 176mm, Wada 26 mm, Kudus 48mm, Kone 57mm, Kanchad 87mm, Dahanu 90mm, Malyan 125mm, Saiwan 18mm, Kasa 68mm, Chinchani 182m, Palghar 127mm, Manor 68mm, Boisar 168mm, Safala 184mm, Agarwadi 219mm, Tarapur 169mm, Jawhar 6mm, Sakhar 4.0mm, Jamsar 4mm, Mokhada 7.8mm, Khodala 12.3mm, Talasari 54mm, Zhari 10.4mm, Vikramgad 15.6mm, Talwada 10mm.

With inputs from Suraj Ojha

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Schools shut today in wake of heavy downpour

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates