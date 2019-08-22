Mumbai: Raj Thackeray reaches ED office with family in tow

mumbai

The MNS Raj Thackeray leader reached the ED office around 11.30 am accompanied by wife Sharmila, son Amit and daughter in law Mitali

Raj Thackeray reaches ED office with family in tow. Pic/Atul Kamble

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray with his family members in tow reached the agency's office in south Mumbai on Thursday. Raj Thackeray reached the ED office around 11.30 am in connection with a money laundering case summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was accompanied by wife Sharmila, son Amit and daughter in law Mitali. After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray entered the office alone, his family members camped at a nearby hotel. The ED has summoned Raj Thackeray in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL.

Section 144 of CrPC (banning unlawful assembly) has been imposed by the Mumbai police imposed outside the ED office and in some parts of Dadar, where the MNS chief Raj Thackeray resides and parts of central Mumbai. According to news agency, PTI, the initiative was taken apprehending law and order problem, a police official said. "Raj has appealed his party workers not to throng outside the ED office but we don't want to take any chances," the official said. Meanwhile, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, donning a tee shirt with "EDiot Hitler" with a emblazoned on it, was taken into custody by police on Thursday morning. The tee shirt also had the Nazis' principal symbol the Hakenkreuz, "hooked-cross" printed on it.

MNS workers Rajan More and Santosh Dhuri were detained from Thane and Mumbai respectively. "We have imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code under the jurisdiction of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station, where the ED office is located," the official informed. "Section 144 prohibits an assembly of more than four

persons in an area where there is likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility," he said. The news agency also reported that Raj Thackeray had appealed the party workers not to protest over the issue, there are possibilities of gathering of supporters outside the ED office, the official said. "The area outside the ED office has been covered with barricades from three sides of the building and there is just one way to enter or exit," the official said.

The ED is probing alleged irregularities relating to loans and equity investment worth over Rs 450 crore by IL&FS in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company, which is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Mumbai's Dadar area. Manohar Joshi, Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Shiv Sena leader's son Unmesh Joshi was also summoned by the ED in this case.

With inputs from PTI

