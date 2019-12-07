Mumbai: RPF jawan saves man's life at Thane station

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan saved a man from being run over by a speeding express train at the Thane station on Wednesday. Anil Kumar, an RPF jawan, saw a man trying to cross the tracks in a confused way between platform numbers 6 and 7 around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, a railway official said.

#WATCH: RPF Constable Anil Kr, deployed at Thane Railway Station, risked his life to save a man who was crossing the railway track while a train was coming towards him. Kumar jumped onto the track, hauled the man up the platform&then managed to jump out of the train's way.(03.12) pic.twitter.com/Y7sNucBzse — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

At the same time, train no 18029 (Shalimar-Kurla Express) was arriving on platform no 7 and the driver was blowing the horn. The man seemed to have lost his bearings when Kumar jumped down and pulled him out of harm's way.

The driver applied emergency brakes and stopped the train. Baban Sonwane (55), whose life Kumar saved, said he was trying to cross the tracks to catch a Jalna-bound train.

