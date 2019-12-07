MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Mumbai: RPF jawan saves man's life at Thane station

Updated: Dec 07, 2019, 13:43 IST | ANI | Mumbai

The man seemed to have lost his bearings when Kumar jumped down and pulled him out of harm's way. The driver applied emergency brakes and stopped the train

A screengrab of the viral video shared by News agency ANI
A screengrab of the viral video shared by News agency ANI

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan saved a man from being run over by a speeding express train at the Thane station on Wednesday. Anil Kumar, an RPF jawan, saw a man trying to cross the tracks in a confused way between platform numbers 6 and 7 around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, a railway official said.

At the same time, train no 18029 (Shalimar-Kurla Express) was arriving on platform no 7 and the driver was blowing the horn. The man seemed to have lost his bearings when Kumar jumped down and pulled him out of harm's way.

The driver applied emergency brakes and stopped the train. Baban Sonwane (55), whose life Kumar saved, said he was trying to cross the tracks to catch a Jalna-bound train.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK