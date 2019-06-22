Mumbai Crime: Singer flees taking car on pretext of test-drive in Charkop, held

national

The complaint was registered at Charkop police station after which investigation detection officer API Salunkhe and his team searched between Dahisar to Bandra

The Charkop police on Thursday have arrested a 31-year-old singer and music director for allegedly feeling after taking a brand new Volkswagen car from a showroom on the pretext of a test-drive.

The car was finally traced at Versova, Andheri West and the accused was nabbed shortly.

The accused identified as Ranjeet Kumar Singh 31, was a resident of Charkop sector number 1. When Singh was interrogated, he revealed that on June 15, he went to the Volkswagen car showroom located at the link road Mahavir Nagar, Borivli West, to buy a car. He selected a Tungsten Silver Volkswagen Tiguan car and asked the salesman for the test drive. The salesman took permission from his seniors and completed all the formalities before giving the car to him for the test drive.

An official from Kandivli police station said, "The salesman accompanied Singh on the test-drive. As they were headed towards Borivli, Singh asked the salesman to get down to help him adjust the seat. As soon as the salesman got down, Singh started driving the car. The salesman chased the car with the help of a biker who was passing by but Singh sped away."

The salesman returned to the showroom and narrated the entire incident. The showroom authorities filed a complaint at Charkop police station. The police have registered the case under section 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) of IPC.

According to the police, Singh called a couple of time from PCOs in Andheri and Goregaon and told the showroom owner that the car has been stolen to misguito sell the car.

Assistant police inspector Salunkhe said, "We kept a close watch on each PCO where the accused called the showroom owner and in the meantime, we continued our search for him. After constantly searching for four to five days we traced the car at Versova

Singh is a singer as well as a music director who has lent his voice in many songs for albums and movies but since the last couple of months, he was going through financial crises and was under debt and hence resorted to such means to clear his debt.

Singh has been arrested under various section of IPC and produced before the court on Friday where he was remanded police custody till June 25.

