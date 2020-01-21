Mumbai: Students of SWD-run Worli hostels call off protest

After more than 24 hours of a continuous sit-in protest, student residents of Social Welfare Department-run hostels in BDD Chawl have called it off based on promises of resolution of their issues by the authorities.

However, students will wait and watch till Republic Day to see if the promises are delivered on or they will restart the protest at the gate beginning with not participating in the mandatory flag hoisting on their hostel premises.

Around 300 students who are residents of three hostels in two BDD Chawl buildings — Sant Meerabai Girls' Hostel, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Boys' Hostel and Boys' Hostel for reserved category students — had been protesting at the gate of their hostel since Saturday. There is a long list of issues that these student residents are facing for the past 6-7 months which led to the protest on Saturday evening.

Not only are the hostels in bad condition, there is a pile of construction debris lying unattended for the past six months. And, haphazard private parking on the premises has led to major issues for student residents who are visually challenged as these hostels were essentially planned to cater to students who are differently abled. For past six months these students have not been allotted their regular as well as stationary stipend.

