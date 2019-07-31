Mumbai: Teach at least one foreign language in municipal schools, says BMC corporator

mumbai

After various programmes relating to education such as School Excellence Programme, Virtual Classrooms, semi-English classes, digital class, among various others, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's corporator and Samajwadi Party group leader, Rais Shaikh has now proposed to start teaching Foreign Languages at municipal schools. He also suggested to let students opt from one of the four languages - Arabic, Spanish, French and Russian.

Rais has mentioned in the letter written to Mayor that all students deserve to learn at least one foreign language with an eye on professional and educational growth of the municipal school student. He said, "If in future the students get a chance to work in Arab countries then not knowing the Arabic language could be a hurdle for them and if they are taught now, it will prove helpful. Hence, these students should be given a choice to learn at least one extra language."

To implement this proposal, the Education department will have to ensure that the schools are equipped to teach these four languages to even offer choices, said an official not willing to be named. The proposal was presented in the Group leaders meeting that took place on Tuesday where the Mayor, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said that it has been forwarded to the administration for their perusal.

