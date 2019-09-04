Mumbai: Teen dies after touching live wire on road in Vasai

A 17-year-old boy died allegedly due to electrocution after coming in contact with a broken electric cable of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) near Vasai Fort on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Joshua Pereira. Sources said Pereira along with his friend Vishnu had gone for a joyride on the bike when it skidded and they fell on the road. Pereira allegedly touched a broken electric cable wire lying on the road and died on the spot. Vishnu sustained minor injuries.

Pereira was an engineering student and was living with his parents in Vasai West. Joshua's brother Elvis told mid-day, "It is not clear how they fell, but Vishnu said that Joshua got stuck to the wire on the road. After the incident, MSEB officials came and immediately reattached the wire to the pole."

He added, "Both the boys are underage and don't have a licence. When I asked Vishu he told me that he got the keys from his father. But, if his father knows that his son does not have a licence, how did he give him the keys? I do not know if Joshua died of electrocution or from falling off from bike. If his death happened because he fell off the bike, then Joshua and his father should be booked and arrested."

When contacted, MSEB engineer Mahesh Madhvi said, "We don't know whether the death was because the boy fell off the bike or due to electrocution. This will be revealed only after the post mortem report. Our officials are investigating this." An accidental death report has been registered with the Vasai police station.

