Mumbai to have four COVID-19 care railway stations

As a precautionary measure against the rising COVID-19 cases in the city, Mumbai got four COVID Care railway stations on Thursday.

The four stations - Mumbai Central, Dadar (western), Bandra Terminus and Panvel are among the 215 stations across the country shortlisted by the Union Health Ministry, where rail isolation coaches will be parked as COVID-19 care centres in case COVID cases continue to rise in the city.

These coaches will act as quarantine and isolation centres for city patients.

A senior official confirmed the development and said considering the possibility of an increase in cases, railway coaches would be put to use. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare chalked out a detailed list on Wednesday night. Elaborating further he said, separate coaches have been planned for suspected and confirmed patients to avoid cross-infection.

"The special train coaches will be cleaned and disinfected as per protocol and handed over to the authorities. Later, officials will map at least one COVID dedicated hospital for each train so that the patient can be shifted in case of an emergency," he said.

"Basic arrangements like ambulances etc for shifting the patient shall be made available by the state with paramedical staff. The train will be provided with watering arrangements, proper electricity connections and maintenance," he added.

He said the contact number of local railway authority would be shared with the state where the train is stationed and wherever required, catering arrangements shall be made by IRCTC/ Commercial Department with Railway Protection Force (RPF) ensuring suitable security. Guidelines have also been issued for proper signage to be placed outside railway stations, platforms and near the location of coaches.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news