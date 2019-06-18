Mumbai: Two bodies found at Juhu and Versova beach

national

While the body of a male was found at Juhu beach, approximately 3 hours later, the body of a female was found at Versova beach

In two separate incidents today. Drishti lifeguards retrieved two bodies from the sea at Juhu and Versova beaches respectively.



At 07.55 am, the lifeguards posted at Juhu beach noticed a body floating in the waters along Silver beach, just outside the Godrej Bungalow. A phone call was immediately made to the local police and the ambulance arrived, while the lifeguards retrieved the body of a man from the waters. The body was then handed over to the police after they arrived.



Later in the morning at 10.45 am, beach cleaning personnel noticed a body floating in the water at Versova Beach close to Nana Nani Park and informed the fire brigade lifeguard. A call was also made to the police. The lifeguards immediately entered the water and retrieved the body of a woman and the same was handed over to the police.



Drishti Lifesaving Pvt Ltd were appointed by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and Mumbai Fire Brigade in January 2019 to provide lifeguarding services and manage beach safety at the six popular beaches along the Mumbai coast - Girgaum, Dadar, Juhu, Versova, Aksa and Gorai – which witness high footfall.

