Mumbai: Two booked for using drones without permit in Tardeo

mumbai

The boys, including a minor, were using the gadget while bringing a Ganesha idol to a pandal in Tardeo

The picture has been used for representational purposes.

The police officers on Sunday night booked two persons, including one minor for flying drones without seeking police permission during a procession of Ganesha idol at Tardeo. The incident occurred at the pandal of the Tardeo Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mitramandal in Jariwala Chawl.

One of the arrested has been identified as Siddhesh Gundye (23) a Tardeo resident and the 17-year-old minor resides in Sewree, said the police. On Sunday night, police sub-Inspector Parimal Patil and his staff associated with the Anti Terrorist Cell of Tardeo police station noticed two drones flying above the Ganesha idol during a procession at the pandal.

"We asked pandal volunteers to stop the procession for a while and spotted 2 boys flying the drones. We detained them with their drones and took them into police custody," said an officer of Tardeo police station.

"We have booked both the boys under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) during investigation it was found that drones belong to them and they were doing it for photography purpose. But, as they didn't have any prior permission for flying drone we have booked them" told an officer on condition of anonymity. Both accused will be produced in court and will be charge-sheeted soon.

As the entire nation has been put on high-alert, Mumbai Police have also issued restriction orders about paragliders and remote control devices including drones among others. All the police stations have also informed Ganeshotsav pandals to refrain from using drones and spread awareness about the security measures pronounced by Mumbai Police. All police stations in the city have also been directed to keep eye on such violations.

